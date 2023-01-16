Scott McTominay would be open to a move to Newcastle United if Manchester United make him available, according to the Daily Telegraph.

McTominay is a player who is admired at Newcastle and the Magpies are keen to secure him.

There is little sign that Erik ten Hag is prepared to sanction McTominay’s exit from Old Trafford this month, but the player is worried about a lack of game time and Newcastle are prepared to bid for him if offered any encouragement.

And in a boost for Newcastle, it is claimed McTominay would be prepared to move to St James’ Park if the option arises.

The Manchester United midfielder appears to be attracted to the project currently under way at Newcastle and would be prepared to join.

Newcastle are dependent though on Manchester United being willing to do business.

And amid the fight to secure a top four spot, Ten Hag will likely not want to leave himself short of squad depth, with the games coming thick and fast.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is making the acquisition of another central midfielder a priority, while he is also looking at right-backs and wingers.