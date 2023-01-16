Portsmouth are holding final interviews with managerial candidates today and tomorrow, according to The News.

The Fratton Park outfit recently sacked Danny Cowley as manager and, amid continuing poor performances, are under pressure to get the next appointment right.

They were thrashed 3-0 by Bolton Wanderers at the weekend and sit just seven points above the relegation zone in League One, on 31 points from 23 games.

The club have been holding talks with candidates to succeed Cowley and they are now in the home stretch.

Portsmouth are carrying out their final interviews with candidates today and tomorrow.

Recommendations will then be put to the club’s board to ratify, though it is unclear how long that process could take.

Portsmouth have lost their last four games on the bounce and are next in action at the weekend at Fratton Park against Exeter City.

They then have a further two games in January, with Fleetwood Town and Peterborough United away both on the agenda.