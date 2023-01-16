Rangers have not yet started active contract talks with Todd Cantwell’s camp, despite wanting to sign him this month, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

Cantwell is out of contract at Norwich City in the summer and is set to leave the Canaries in search of a new challenge.

Michael Beale wants to take Cantwell to Ibrox, but the Gers have not yet opened active contract talks with the midfielder.

Cantwell has also been linked with PSV Eindhoven and Rangers may need to speed up their efforts if they are to land the 24-year-old.

The midfielder has experience of Dutch football, having had a loan spell at Fortuna Sittard earlier in his career.

Cantwell has made 18 appearances for Norwich so far this season, but the club are resigned to his exit.

A move to Ibrox may appeal to the midfielder, who is in a strong position to dictate his own future due to his contractual situation at Carrow Road.

Cantwell came through the youth system at Norwich and made his Canaries debut in 2018 against Chelsea in the FA Cup.