Swansea City are already looking at potential replacements for Michael Obafemi, who is closing in on a move to Burnley, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Vincent Kompany has been keen to add more goalscoring options to his squad as he looks to consolidate Burnley’s place at the top of the Championship table.

The Burnley boss identified Obafemi as a top target early in the window and the club have been working on a deal to sign him.

They are yet to reach a definitive agreement with Swansea but a deal is doable and the Welsh side are already making moves in the market themselves.

Swansea are anticipating losing the striker and are already looking at potential replacements for him.

The Welsh side are keen to get in a replacement for Obafemi as soon as possible in order to soften the blow.

The two clubs are very close to getting a deal done and they more or less agree on the valuation of the Irishman.

The onus is on Burnley to provide the final push and get the deal over the line to take Obafemi to Turf Moor this month.