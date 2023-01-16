Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray wants two or three new faces at the Stadium of Light this month and could be set to sign one in the shape of Pierre Ekwah, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Mowbray wants to give himself extra options and has been looking to add experience to his Sunderland squad.

Ekwah, a West Ham United youngster, does not fit into that category, but the Hammers are prepared to let him join Sunderland on loan.

And Sunderland, alive to promising youngsters in the Under-21s market, are ready to add him to Mowbray’s squad.

West Ham believe that Ekwah is at a stage where he needs senior football in order to progress and feel a spell in the Championship at Sunderland could be beneficial.

The defensively minded midfielder has made ten appearances in the Premier League 2 for West Ham so far this season.

The 21-year-old will be looking to play regularly for Sunderland if the loan move does happen.

Sunderland sit tenth in the Championship standings and are next in action against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light.