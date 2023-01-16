Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome has faulted Jesse Marsch for playing with a system that exposes his centre-backs, unlike his predecessor Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds have kept clean sheets only twice since September in the Premier League and have conceded two goals in each of their last three matches.

Bielsa left the club when Leeds were also bleeding lots of goals and stuck in a relegation scrap, but now under Marsch, the Whites are confronted with the same problems.

Newsome thinks that Marsch risks the safety of his centre-backs by not positioning a midfielder in front of them as cover, which Bielsa did.

The ex-Leeds star is also of the opinion that the midfielders stray from their positions too easily and thus it leads to more individual errors and ultimately conceding goals.

Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds: “In the previous manager with Bielsa we always had a screen on the back four, so your full-backs could get high and wide and quickly get forward but we always had that extra man.

“We had a screen in front of the two centre-halves, we don’t have that anymore.

“And I think the centre-halves get a bit more exposed, I think the midfield vacates the area, they vacate the field a bit too easy and teams run on the back of us.

“We’ve seen it time and time again, individual errors and the way that we set up, we concede too many goals.”

Marsch employs a 4-2-3-1 formation that has his midfielders go on the attack more freely, while Bielsa played with a 4-1-4-1 that had one midfielder positioned to cover the backline.