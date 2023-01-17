Barcelona are open to listening to offers for Arsenal linked winger Raphinha in the ongoing transfer window.

The Catalan giants worked hard to beat Arsenal and Chelsea to the signature of the Brazilian winger from Leeds last summer.

But Raphinha has failed to dazzle in Catalunya and is no longer a certain starter in Xavi’s Barcelona side this season.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for him again after they failed to sign Mykhailo Mudryk, who joined Chelsea in a €100m deal.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, Raphinha is one of the players Barcelona are prepared to move on this winter.

The Brazilian is on the chopping block and Barcelona are ready to sell him if they receive good offers for him.

Arsenal have made an enquiry for him but are yet to table a concrete bid for the former Leeds star.

But Raphinha is reportedly unwilling to leave Barcelona just yet and is keen to continue with the Catalan giants.

It remains to be seen whether the player changes his mind between now and the end of the window on 31st January.