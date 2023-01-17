Crystal Palace and Newcastle United target Conor Gallagher is not looking to leave Chelsea this month unless he is pushed out, according to the London Evening Standard.

The 22-year-old midfielder’s future at Chelsea has come under the scanner due to the amount of money the club are spending to strengthen the squad.

It has been suggested that Chelsea will be looking to move on several of their players towards the end of the window to balance the squad.

Gallagher is wanted back at Selhurst Park, where he had a loan stint at Crystal Palace, while Newcastle are also keen on landing him.

But it has been claimed that the Chelsea midfielder is not considering a move away from the club at the moment.

He is content in his role in the Chelsea squad and has been getting regular minutes under Graham Potter.

Gallagher is not interested in a move in the ongoing transfer window but that could change.

The midfielder will only consider leaving Chelsea if he is pushed to move on from the club.

Chelsea are looking to bring in another midfielder this month too and that could potentially affect Gallagher’s thinking.