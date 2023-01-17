Leicester City starlet Ben Nelson is a loan target for League Two side Doncaster Rovers, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Nelson played 19 times in the Premier League 2 last season and at the start of this term went on loan to fourth tier side Rochdale.

He made only ten league appearances for them however and featured on the bench for extended spells in-between.

The young centre-back was recalled from his loan spell at Rochdale and is now back at Leicester, with a temporary exit again a possibility.

One avenue for Nelson to do that would be with Doncaster Rovers as the Rochdale’s fellow League Two side want him to enhance their backline.

While Rochdale are battling relegation, a move to Doncaster Rovers could see Nelson competing at a different end of the table.

Doncaster Rovers are 12th in the table but only three points behind seventh-placed Bradford City and have a chance of getting into the playoffs.

Nelson has yet to make an appearance for the first team but has 40 appearances for the Under-21s and it remains to be seen if Leicester loan him to Doncaster.