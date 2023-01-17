Everton are interested in Udinese striker Beto, but face competition from Fiorentina for his signature, it has been claimed in Italy.

Frank Lampard is continuing his hunt for attacking reinforcements and Everton have been linked with strikers both at home and abroad.

An option at Udinese is now on Everton’s radar, with the Toffees keen on Beto, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

Everton though face competition for the Udinese man as Fiorentina are looking to keep him within Serie A.

Portuguese hitman Beto was taken to Italy by Udinese on an initial loan from Portimonense after catching the eye in his homeland’s top flight.

Beto, 24, has struck seven times in 18 games in Serie A for Udinese this season, netting in a 1-0 win over suitors Fiorentina.

Udinese have the striker under contract until the summer of 2026, but he could be on the move in this month’s transfer window.

Beto found the back of the net at the weekend in a 2-1 loss at the hands of Bologna in Serie A.