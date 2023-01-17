Turkish giants Galatasaray are keen on taking Chelsea starlet David Datro Fofana on loan this month and have already made contact, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Fofana arrived at Chelsea at the start of the window and made his debut for the Blues in the third round FA Cup loss to Manchester City.

He has not made an appearance in the Premier League though and with Chelsea adding firepower up front with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix, he could struggle even more for game-time.

Galatasaray are flying in the Turkish Super Lig, being first in the table, and they want to reinforce their attacking line to continue their charge towards the title.

They have identified Fofana as a suitable addition to their forward department and want to take him on loan, according to Turkish daily Takvim.

The Turkish giants have already begun communications with Chelsea regarding taking the 20-year-old on loan and it is expected he will be allowed to leave.

Galatasaray consider the young striker as a primary option and are waiting for Chelsea’s response before moving on to other targets.

Before coming to Chelsea, Fofana scored 15 goals in 24 games for Molde in the 2022 Norwegian top flight season and helped them win the title.