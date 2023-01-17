Jesse Marsch has stressed that he is aware of the pressure he is under as Leeds United manager as his team continue to struggle to get results.

Leeds are 14th in the Premier League table on 17 points and are just two points ahead of teams in the relegation zone.

The Whites are without a win in their last five league games with three of them being defeats and have collected just two points during that run.

Questions are being raised around Marsch’s future and whether Leeds should look to bring in a new manager like they did last year to save their season.

The American conceded that he is aware of the pressure he is facing due to his team’s failings and while he is disappointed that they are not doing better, the Leeds boss still believes in the project they are working on.

Marsch admitted that it is up to him to find ways to get his team going and get the results he wants.

He said in a press conference: “Like I said after the [Aston Villa] game, I accept the pressures of what’s happening in my role.

“I understand it.

“I’m doing everything I can and we believe in this project.

“I’m disappointed that we haven’t developed faster and better.

“I have to find ways to push buttons.”

Leeds will be in FA Cup action on Wednesday night when they will take on Cardiff City in a third-round replay at Elland Road.