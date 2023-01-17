Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome has insisted that the Whites are missing proficiency from their set-pieces like their weekend opponents Brentford have.

Brentford utilised set-pieces to good effect last season and have continued in the same vein this term, with Leeds taking on the Bees this weekend.

Leeds have not scored from a free-kick this Premier League season and in general while Leeds have four goals in the same number of their previous league matches, Brentford have nine.

Newsome extolled the virtues of Brentford’s set-pieces and thinks that is an aspect of the game that Leeds are lacking in this season.

The ex-Leeds defender bemoaned the fact that the Whites do not score from set-pieces often and are vulnerable when it comes to attacking corners.

Newsome, looking towards Brentford, said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Their set-pieces, I think if you look at their stats, their set-pieces are incredible, both defending and attacking.

“That is something that I would highlight is lacking for us.

“We very seldom score from set-pieces and when we’ve got attacking corners we are vulnerable.”

Leeds do have more headed goals than their next Premier League opponents, five to Brentford’s four, but they will be looking to neutralise the Bees from set-pieces come the weekend.