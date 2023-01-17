This week will be key for the future of Arsenal and Newcastle United target Ivan Fresneda, it has been claimed in Spain.

The 18-year-old right-back’s future at Real Valladolid is under the scanner due to interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Juventus are interested in getting their hands on the young defender and he is also on the radar of big Premier League sides.

Newcastle have their eyes on him as Eddie Howe wants a young full-back and even Arsenal are interested in taking him to the Emirates; his agents were in London on Friday for talks with Premier League sides.

And according to Spanish outlet Relevo, more contacts are expected to take place this week regarding his future.

It has been claimed that talks are going to take place between relevant parties this week to flush out interest in Fresneda.

The player’s camp and Valladolid are looking to find which club are prepared to push for his signature in the ongoing window.

It remains to be seen whether any club are prepared to meet Valladolid’s asking price for the player this month, though the Spanish side continue to want to sell in the summer rather than now.