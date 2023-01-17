Leeds United have failed to make progress in talks with French side Angers over a deal for Azzedine Ounahi, according to Sky Sports News.

After breaking their club record transfer fee to sign Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim, Leeds are focusing on adding a midfielder to Jesse Marsch’s squad.

The Whites let Mateusz Klich leave Elland Road to join MLS side DC United earlier this month and are yet to replace him.

Angers midfielder Ounahi is a player that Leeds want to sign, but they face competition from Italian giants Napoli.

Ounahi prefers a switch to Napoli, though Leeds have been holding talks with Angers to try to agree a deal for the Moroccan.

It is suggested that Leeds have failed to make progress in talks with Angers over the midfielder though.

The Whites appear to have work to do in order to put an agreement in place with Angers.

If they do manage to find common ground with the French side, then they will still have to convince Ounahi he should move to Elland Road.