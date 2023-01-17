Lyon have put more money on the table than Wolves for Flamengo star Joao Gomes as they try to hijack the Molineux club’s swoop.

Wolves have been attempting to finalise the capture of the 21-year-old midfielder from Flamengo on the basis of a fee of €15m plus €2m in add-ons.

Now Lyon have entered the chase and, according to Brazilian outlet UOL, their offer is superior to Wolves’.

The French side have offered Flamengo a fee of €17m, with a further €2m in bonus payments, in order to win the chase for Gomes.

However, crucially for Wolves, it is claimed Gomes still prefers to move to Molineux, even if the salary on offer from Lyon is higher.

Wolves recently sent over the documents to Flamengo to finalise the deal, but they went unanswered and the Premier League side assumed another club were entering the race.

Gomes is keen to play in the Premier League and has spoken to friends about football in the English top flight.

Despite being just 21 years old, Gomes has already made 122 appearances for Flamengo.