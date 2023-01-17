Napoli are unhappy with the way Angers president Said Chabane is conducting the business of selling Leeds United target Azzedine Ounahi.

Ounahi is of interest to both Leicester City and Leeds, but the latter’s offer for the Moroccan star exceeds the Foxes’.

Leeds’ offer is claimed to be for €25m, but aside from Leicester, the Whites have to contend with the interest of Serie A leaders Napoli.

The Italian giants are wary of going above a certain price for the midfielder, despite Angers’ intention to start an auction for him.

Napoli are annoyed at the approach taken by Chabane in selling Ounahi, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

The Naples club’s proposal is for €15m plus bonuses, while also leaving him on loan with the French club for the rest of the season, but Angers have not accepted it.

Ounahi himself would like to come to Napoli and has an agreement with the Serie A leaders of a five-year contract with a salary of €2m per season.

It remains to be seen at what point Chabane is satisfied and if Leeds will be able to bring the Moroccan star to Elland Road.