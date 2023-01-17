Nottingham Forest have entered the race to sign Everton target Duvan Zapata, but like the Toffees will need to offer Atalanta a permanent deal.

Zapata has been the subject of interest from Everton, who are looking to strengthen their attack in an attempt to secure survival.

Atalanta are not against the idea of letting the player go, particularly after witnessing the rise in form of young striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund has contributed with three goals in Atalanta’s last three league games and is being trusted to lead the Atalanta line in the absence of Zapata.

The Serie A club would consider an offer in the region of €20m for Zapata, who is among the highest-paid players at the Gewiss Stadium.

Now Nottingham Forest are ready to give Everton competition for Zapata, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, but would like him on loan.

Everton have also been looking to loan him, but Atalanta will not let Zapata leave on a temporary basis.

The Serie A side are only prepared to let the striker go on a permanent deal.

Zapata has featured in 12 Serie A games so far having made three goal contributions.