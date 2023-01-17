Southampton are interested in Tottenham Hotspur right-back Djed Spence and have him on their list for this month, according to Sky Sports News.

Spence has found game-time hard to come by at Tottenham and him leaving them in January is a possibility.

He has been restricted to six appearances overall, with no starts, this season and his playing time on the pitch has not even exceeded 50 minutes.

Southampton are on the lookout this month for a right-back, especially with Tino Livramento carrying a long-term injury.

The Saints are looking at Spence and have him on their list of right-backs that can be pursued in the January window.

Aside from the Tottenham star, Southampton also have Luton Town’s James Bree and Celtic star Josip Juranovic as other targets to pursue.

Tottenham have played Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty at right wing-back throughout the season and could see Spence depart this winter to earn more game-time.

Southampton are bottom of the table having conceded the second-most goals in the Premier League this season and they will be hoping to improve their defensive line.