Southampton have rebuffed interest in attacker Sekou Mara from several clubs who wanted to take him on loan this month, it has been claimed in France.

The Saints landed Frenchman Mara from Bordeaux in the summer transfer window and he put pen to paper to a four-year contract at St Mary’s.

The 20-year-old has struggled to feature on a consistent basis for Southampton and several sides believed the Premier League outfit could let him go.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Augsburg, Strasbourg and Lorient all made approaches to sign Mara on loan.

However, Southampton were quick to insist that they are not prepared to let the Frenchman leave.

Saints boss Nathan Jones does not want to weaken his attacking options and Mara recently played and scored against Manchester City in the EFL Cup.

He looks set to at least see out the season with Southampton and will hope to help his side survive in the Premier League.

Mara clocked five minutes in Southampton’s crucial 2-1 win away at Everton last weekend.