Tottenham Hotspur have held new talks with Sporting Lisbon over their right-back Pedro Porro, according to The Sun.

Spurs are in the market for a right wing-back and they have identified Porro as a suitable addition for boss Antonio Conte.

Tottenham were claimed to have put a pause to their interest though as Sporting Lisbon were unwilling to budge from their stance that Porro’s release clause must be met.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s fellow London club Chelsea are also now suggested to have interest in the Spanish star.

Tottenham have now gone back in for Porro and held fresh talks with Sporting Lisbon over the right wing-back earlier in the week.

However, the gap still remains between Tottenham and Sporting Lisbon in terms of their valuations of the 23 year-old.

Tottenham could be looking at letting Djed Spence depart in the current window and Porro will ensure that there is still depth in the right-back department.

Porro has played 23 times for Sporting Lisbon in the current season and scored two goals, but he has been a provider often, with ten assists to his name.