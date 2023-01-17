Tottenham Hotspur are wary over bringing in new players this month due to the uncertainty over Antonio Conte’s future at the club, according to The Times.

Spurs’ form in recent weeks has not been great and they are now five points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

Conte is pushing to bring in new players this month in order to boost Spurs’ chances of getting Champions League football next season.

Tottenham are also open to bringing in as many as three new players before the end of the transfer window.

But it has been claimed that the north London club are wary of making permanent signings due to Conte’s contract situation.

The Italian will be out of contract at the end of the season and he is yet to commit one way or the other over his future.

With no certainty over whether Conte will be in charge of the club next season, Tottenham are wary of spending money this month.

They are worried that they could bring in new players for significant investment in January and the new manager might not fancy them next season.

Conte has been insistent that he does not want to address his future until the end of the campaign.