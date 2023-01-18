Arsenal have not had any recent contact with Orlando City for the signature of winger Facundo Torres this month.

The Gunners are in the market for a winger in the winter window and they have already missed out on their top target Mykhailo Mudryk, who joined Chelsea.

Arsenal are now assessing their options and are looking at several players who they could move for before the end of the window.

Torres has been on the north London club’s radar and there are claims that they are in talks with Orlando over signing him.

However, according to the Orlando Soccer Journal, there has been no contact between Arsenal and Orlando in recent days.

Torres has been linked with a move to Arsenal but the Gunners appear to have made little attempt to sign him.

Arsenal are still considering several targets and have been putting in enquiries for other targets.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners make a move for Torres before the window closes on 31st January.