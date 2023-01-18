Bournemouth are not in the race to sign West Ham United target Terem Moffi as has been previously thought, according to talkSPORT.

West Ham are looking to beef up their striker department this window, with speculation surrounding Michail Antonio’s exit.

They have identified Lorient star Moffi as a suitable addition to their centre-forward department, with the Nigerian star impressing in Ligue 1 this season.

West Ham were claimed to have competition from Bournemouth for the 23 year-old striker but that seems to not be the case.

Bournemouth do not have the Lorient star on their list of transfer targets this window and will likely not provide any threat to West Ham.

Though Bournemouth are out of the running, West Ham still face competition from Nice, albeit with Lorient believed to be more willing to sell him to the Hammers than their fellow French club.

West Ham are reported to be in advanced talks for the Nigerian star and it remains to be seen if he comes to the London Stadium.

Moffi has missed just one league match for Lorient this season and has scored 12 times in 18 games for them.