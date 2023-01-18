David Moyes is likely to be sacked if West Ham United lose to Everton at the weekend, according to the Daily Telegraph.

West Ham are sitting 18th in the league table and have not won a game since October, losing six of their last seven Premier League games.

Moyes has credit in the bank for the way he turned West Ham into a European force but patience is running thin at the London Stadium.

West Ham have been considering long-term and short-term replacements for the Scot over the last few weeks.

They would ideally want him to turn their dreadful form around but a defeat against Everton this weekend is likely to be the last straw.

It has been claimed that Moyes is likely to be asked to leave the club if his side another defeat this weekend.

Moyes was again allowed to spend big last summer but has struggled to get a tune out of his squad this season.

West Ham have been keen to back him but an impending threat of relegation is likely to dictate their decision-making.