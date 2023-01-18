Ipswich Town are still looking for more signings in the current window to strengthen their squad, but are not close to any deals, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Massimo Luongo was brought in by Ipswich in the ongoing window to deepen the midfield department while George Hirst reinforced the centre-forward area.

Ipswich are in an automatic promotion race, currently third in the League One table, four points behind Sheffield Wednesday in second.

The Tractor Boys will be hoping the January window helps them kick on and plug the gap with Sheffield Wednesday.

Ipswich are not done with the transfer window and are still looking to spend money to bring in more players before the month is out.

However, at this stage Ipswich are not close to a deal for anybody and will have to work so that they can bring in more signings.

Ipswich will also be looking to improve on their current form as they have drawn all three of their previous League One matches.

The Blues have been linked with the likes of Manchester United starlet Charlie McNeill and Wolves youngster Theo Corbeanu.