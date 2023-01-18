Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has dubbed claims that some senior Whites players are losing faith in him “awful” and claimed the whole group are united behind him.

Marsch’s Leeds crushed manager-less Championship strugglers Cardiff City at Elland Road on Wednesday night to reach the next round of the FA Cup.

Leeds played out a comfortable 5-2 win, with Willy Gnonto netting twice, Rodrigo scoring and Patrick Bamford grabbing two goals.

Marsch is under pressure at Leeds given a host of disappointing results in the Premier League and it has been claimed some senior players in the dressing room have lost faith in him.

He dismissed such thoughts following the Cardiff game and insists the reports are “awful”, with the group united.

“The BS that some of the players are against me – it’s awful”, he said at his post match press conference.

“It’s just awful. We’re united.

“We’re doing everything as a group and we believe in ourselves.”

Marsch will now be looking for Leeds to claim a much-needed win in the Premier League when they take on Brentford this coming weekend.