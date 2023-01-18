Juventus are putting pressure on Aston Villa and Bournemouth target Weston McKennie to accept a move to the Premier League this month.

The American midfielder’s future at Juventus is in focus due to interest from clubs in the Premier League.

Aston Villa and Bournemouth are interested in getting their hands on him and have already made concrete enquiries about him.

However, the midfielder reportedly rejected Aston Villa and Bournemouth as his potential destinations and is waiting for an offer from a bigger club.

But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are now pushing McKennie to accept one of the offers from the Premier League.

The Serie A giants want to move the player on in the ongoing window and reinvest the money in the squad.

Juventus are keen to see McKennie take a call on his future soon and accept a move to the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether the pressure works on the midfielder as he assesses the offers on his table.