Leeds United are now playing down the possibility of signing Angers star and Napoli target Azzedine Ounahi in the current window.

Ounahi impressed at the World Cup last year, helping Morocco reach the semi-finals and his performances received attention.

Napoli have been working hard on a deal and are keen to sign the midfielder in the summer, with Ounahi also keen to join.

Leeds are claimed to have made an offer of €25m to Angers for the Moroccan star who has a contract until the summer of 2026 with the French club, which is more than Napoli would pay.

From the Leeds end though there is now pessimism that they will be able to bring Ounahi to Elland Road, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it’s Alessio Lento.

Serie A leaders Napoli too are interested in Ounahi but they have been frustrated by the way Angers have dealt with the business of selling him.

Leeds’ efforts appear to have been similarly frustrated despite their offer being more than any of the other suitors.

Aston Villa are now also linked with a move for the Moroccan star and it remains to be seen if they are able to pull off what Leeds have not been capable of, or if he is Napoli bound.