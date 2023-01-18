Manchester United want meaningful minutes and an aligned footballing philosophy from any club that would be interested in signing Shola Shoretire on loan, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 18-year-old made his debut last season and has featured three times for the Manchester United first team.

He has been regularly training with Erik ten Hag’s first-team squad this season and is rated by the Dutch manager but is yet to play senior football in the ongoing campaign.

Ten Hag blocked a loan move for him last summer as he wanted him to be part of the plans this season.

But Manchester United are now looking to field offers to loan him out in the ongoing transfer window.

They still do not have any concrete offers on their table but are expecting enquiries for the versatile attacker in the coming days.

Manchester United have some base conditions before they would agree to let a club sign him on loan this month.

They want guarantees over meaningful minutes from his suitors and also want him to join a club who are aligned with their footballing philosophy.

However, there are still no certainty that he will definitely leave on loan and Manchester United are considering the option as part of his development.