Newcastle United striker Chris Wood is closing in on a move to Nottingham Forest on loan for the rest of the season, according to The Times.

Just a year back Newcastle signed Wood from Burnley in one of the first big deals of the new Magpies owners but he is now set to depart the club temporarily.

The 31-year-old striker has been a bit part player at Newcastle this season and has made just four Premier League starts.

The club have been open to offers and Nottingham Forest have come forward to hold talks to sign the striker on loan.

And it has been claimed that the Kiwi is nearing a loan move to the City Ground for the rest of the season.

Wood is the third-choice striker in the Newcastle squad but has the proven Premier League experience that Steve Cooper wants.

The Forest boss has been on the lookout for more options in attack this month and is close to taking the Kiwi to the Midlands.

With the team on a good run of form, Cooper is keen to strengthen the squad in order to consolidate their push to remain in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will look to replace Wood.