Fixture: Leeds United vs Cardiff City

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Leeds United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Championship side Cardiff City at Elland Road in a replay of their third round FA Cup tie.

Jesse Marsch made a number of changes to his side for the clash in Wales and Leeds needed to come from two goals behind to claim a 2-2 draw and force a replay.

Cardiff arrive at Leeds having just sacked their manager and it remains to be seen what the response from the players will be.

The Bluebirds played out a 1-1 draw at home against Wigan Athletic at the weekend and have lost just one of their last seven matches.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds tonight, while Rasmus Kristensen and Junior Firpo are the full-backs. Central defence sees Diego Llorente partner Maximilian Wober.

In midfield, Tyler Adams and Marc Roca play, while Sam Greenwood also starts. Jack Harrison and Willy Gnonto support Rodrigo.

If Marsch needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench, including Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt.

Leeds United Team vs Cardiff City

Meslier, Kristensen, Llorente, Wober, Firpo, Roca, Adams, Greenwood, Harrison, Rodrigo, Gnonto

Substitutes: Robles, Struijk, Ayling, Gyabi, Aaronson, Sinisterra, Bamford, Gelhardt, Perkins