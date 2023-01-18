Southampton’s pursuit of Lecce captain and defensive midfielder Morten Hjulmand is still not advanced, according to talkSPORT.

Their win over Everton last weekend has given Nathan Jones’ side fresh hope of surviving in the Premier League this season.

But Jones is aware that the Saints need major reinforcements across the squad to have a chance of avoiding relegation in the latter half of the campaign.

Southampton want to bring in more solidity in the middle of the park and they have their eyes on Lecce’s Hjulmand.

The 23-year-old midfielder is a steady head in midfield and Southampton are said to be on the verge of tabling a bid for him.

But it has been claimed that nothing is advanced with regard to Southampton’s pursuit of the player.

The Dane is on their radar and is a player that they are considering signing this month.

But they are assessing their options before pressing the accelerator in their pursuit of Hjulmand in the ongoing window.

The midfielder is in the last 18 months of his contract and is believed to be keen on playing in the Premier League.