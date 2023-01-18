Sunderland could benefit from having the development of Amad Diallo to point to in their chase for Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt, according to the Chronicle.

Leeds are expected to let Gelhardt move on loan following the arrival of Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim and the striker is attracting interest from clubs in the Championship.

Sunderland, who saw Everton recall Ellis Simms earlier this month, are in the market for an attacker and want Gelhardt.

They face competition for the Leeds man though and will need to convince the Whites that a move to the Stadium of Light is the best thing for Gelhardt’s development.

It is suggested that their development of Manchester United winger Amad could play in their favour as a decisive factor.

Amad has shone while on loan at Sunderland, playing regularly and flourishing under boss Tony Mowbray.

Leeds may be impressed by Sunderland’s work with Amad and feel they could do a similar job with Gelhardt.

Gelhardt has also been linked with Blackburn Rovers, while Wigan Athletic are keen but may not be able to afford the financial commitment required.