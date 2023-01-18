Thomas Tuchel would be open to an offer from Tottenham Hotspur if Antonio Conte leaves the club in the coming months, according to the London Evening Standard.

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League table and have continued to struggle for any kind of consistency this season.

Conte has been consistently diverting questions over his future despite his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Tottenham are reportedly wary of signing players this month due to the uncertainty over Conte’s future at the club and there are suggestions that their relationship could soon reach a breaking point.

And it has been claimed that Tuchel would be open to listening to a proposal from Spurs if there is a managerial vacancy in the coming months.

The German has been out of work since he was sacked by Chelsea in September and is enjoying a break from football.

However, he is now ready to return to management and his Chelsea connections are unlikely to stop him from taking up the Tottenham job if he is offered the role.

Tuchel has continued to live in London and was interested in the England job until Gareth Southgate agreed to continue after the World Cup.

He would be open to an offer from Spurs but for the moment, he is not in any contact with any of his potential suitors.