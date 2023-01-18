Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has laid to rest speculation that the Posh want Charlton Athletic star Scott Fraser.

Fraser joined Charlton in January last year and he has been an integral part of the team this season, making 29 appearances in total so far.

And it has been claimed that Peterborough are interested in taking on the Charlton midfielder this window.

MacAnthony though has dismissed the claims, calling them nonsense and revealing that Peterborough have no intention to make a signing in the area where Fraser operates this month.

The Peterborough chairman does admit that the Charlton star is a brilliant player but urged fans to treat speculation with caution.

Taking to Twitter, MacAnthony wrote about Fraser to Peterborough claims : “It’s nonsense.

“We have no aims to sign in that area of pitch this window.

“Wonderful player of course but don’t believe these stupid sites and stuff on them.”

Fraser has missed just two of Charlton’s league matches this season and has scored five goals in addition to providing four assists.

Charlton fans will be hoping to hold on to the midfielder beyond the window and with the Posh not interested, their chances of doing that are increased.