Aston Villa are rivalling Everton for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, but would ideally want to sign him in the summer, it has been claimed in France.

Dembele is approaching the end of his contract at Lyon and a host of clubs are eyeing him as a potential bargain in the summer.

Everton have been looking at the former Celtic striker as someone for the summer, but their immediate struggles in the Premier League have seen them look at bringing forward that interest to this month.

They face competition from Aston Villa though and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Unai Emery is interested in Dembele.

Emery wanted Dembele when he was in charge of Paris Saint-Germain and Villarreal, and remains a fan.

It is suggested Aston Villa ideally want Dembele in the summer when he is a free agent, something which would save on a transfer fee.

Aston Villa are selling striker Danny Ings to West Ham United and it remains to be seen if that, combined with Everton’s push, might see them bring forward their interest.

Dembele, 26, has scored twice in 14 outings in Ligue 1 for Lyon in the current campaign.

Emery wants a proven Premier League hitman in the summer and could see Dembele as the answer, despite his lack of Premier League experience, with Celtic his main taste of British football.