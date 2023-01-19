The Magpies are yet to make a concrete move to land a new signing in the ongoing transfer window but they do have the intent.
Newcastle are keen to bring in a young right-back who could be an understudy to Kieran Trippier and several players are being tracked.
Ivan Fresneda is a key target and the club have discussed terms with his agent and Real Valladolid.
But it has been claimed that he is not a priority signing for Newcastle boss Howe at this stage of the window.
The Newcastle manager is interested in signing a new right-back but he has more pressing concerns in the middle of the park.
Howe would prefer to see Newcastle spend their funds on strengthening the midfield over bringing in a young right back.
Several midfielders are being looked at but Newcastle are yet to table a concrete offer for him.
It remains to be seen whether they try and sign Fresneda towards the end of the transfer window.