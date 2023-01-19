Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe would prefer to strengthen his midfield options over bringing in another right-back, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies are yet to make a concrete move to land a new signing in the ongoing transfer window but they do have the intent.

Newcastle are keen to bring in a young right-back who could be an understudy to Kieran Trippier and several players are being tracked.

Ivan Fresneda is a key target and the club have discussed terms with his agent and Real Valladolid.

But it has been claimed that he is not a priority signing for Newcastle boss Howe at this stage of the window.

The Newcastle manager is interested in signing a new right-back but he has more pressing concerns in the middle of the park.

Howe would prefer to see Newcastle spend their funds on strengthening the midfield over bringing in a young right back.

Several midfielders are being looked at but Newcastle are yet to table a concrete offer for him.

It remains to be seen whether they try and sign Fresneda towards the end of the transfer window.