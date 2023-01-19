Fixture: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to go toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium this evening.

Spurs were beaten 2-0 at home by rivals Arsenal at the weekend and boss Antonio Conte will be looking for an instant response from his players.

Their task is a tough one though as they take on a Manchester City side themselves looking for a response after defeat in the Manchester derby.

Tottenham won 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium last season and also beat Manchester City on home turf, to do a double over the Cityzens.

Hugo Lloris slots in between the sticks for Tottenham, who go with a back three of Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies.

The wing-backs selected by Conte tonight are Emerson Royal and Ivan Perisic, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur are in midfield.

Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Conte has options on the bench if needed tonight, including Richarlison and Ryan Sessegnon.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester City

Lloris, Emerson, Romero, Dier, Davies, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Lenglet, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Sarr, Richarlison