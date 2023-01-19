Everton’s problems on and off the pitch are hindering their efforts to attract new signings in the ongoing transfer window, according to journalist Alan Myers.

The Toffees are 19th in the Premier League table following a run of five defeats in the last seven games and they have not won a game since October.

Frank Lampard is desperate for reinforcements with a striker believed to be one of his priorities this month.

The Everton boss is aware of the need for more goals in order to save his job and help Everton survive in the Premier League this season.

But the club are in turmoil on and off the pitch and that has hampered their ability to attract new signings.

Results on the pitch have led to mutiny in the stands with some Everton fans openly calling for the board to be sacked and a change in ownership.

Some Everton fans have been quick to remind underperforming players of their responsibilities to deliver for the club on the pitch.

The toxicity surrounding Goodison Park has made it hard for Everton to pitch themselves as a preferable destination for new signings this month.

Lampard was keen to sign Danny Ings but he is on the verge of completing a move to Everton’s relegation rivals West Ham.