Galatasaray have held talks with Konyaspor at presidential level about signing Amir Hadziahmetovic, who is also wanted by Burnley.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder has impressed in Turkey at Konyaspor and is a wanted man in this month’s transfer window.

Vincent Kompany is keen to take him to Turf Moor and Burnley have made a move to do so, but face competition from Besiktas; it has been suggested that Hadziahmetovic is reluctant to play in the Championship.

Galatasaray are also in the mix however and, according to Turkish journalist Salim Manav, they have held talks with Konyaspor at a presidential level.

While Burnley and Besiktas have lodged official bids with Konyaspor, Galatasaray have yet to do so though.

Galatasaray were keen to ask about Hadziahmetovic’s availability and cost.

Hadziahmetovic will not be involved for Konyaspor today in their Turkish Cup clash against Gazisehir Gaziantep.

The Bosnia international midfielder may also miss the weekend Turkish Super Lig clash with Ankaragucu as speculation over his future rumbles on.