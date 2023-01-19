Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim has reiterated that he only expects Tottenham Hotspur target Pedro Porro to leave the club if his release clause is activated, but cannot guarantee anything.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte wants to take Porro to north London, with talks held recently, but Tottenham are reluctant to trigger his €45m release clause.

The right wing-back is a key man for Sporting Lisbon coach Amorim and he is clear he does not want to lose him.

The coach admits he cannot make any guarantees regarding Porro’s future in Lisbon, but is clear that the only way out of the door for him this month is through his clause being paid.

Asked about Porro’s situation, Amorim said via Portuguese daily Record: “I can’t guarantee anything.

“I don’t think he will leave and to leave at this moment he has to leave through the clause.

“Either there is a club that meet the clause and for which Porro wants to leave, or else he will not leave in January.”

Spurs boss Conte is thought to feel Porro is a perfect fit at right wing-back in his system and Spurs are claimed to have an agreement over a contract in place.

Porro, 23, has made 23 appearances for Sporting Lisbon so far this season, including facing Spurs twice in the Champions League group stage, giving Conte a good opportunity to run the rule over him.