Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has taken to social media to stress the importance of the Whites taking their good display against Cardiff City into the Premier League.

Marsch is under serious pressure at Leeds, amid claims that a number of senior players have lost faith in his methods, while the board are drawing up a list of successors.

The American gained some respite on Wednesday night when Leeds crushed Championship strugglers Cardiff City 5-2 to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Last night’s result will be great for confidence in the team ahead of the weekend. It’s really important now that we transfer this over to the league and that’s where our full focus is. And what a goal by Gnoto by the way!! 💥 pic.twitter.com/WEVn8L1rTV — Jesse Marsch (@jessemarsch) January 19, 2023

Willy Gnonto was in superb form, catching the eye, and Marsch insists that the key now for Leeds is to take the display into the Premier League.

The American wrote on social media: “Last night’s result will be great for confidence in the team ahead of the weekend.

“It’s really important now that we transfer this over to the league and that’s where our full focus is.

“And what a goal by Gnoto [sic] by the way!!”

Leeds are due to play host to Brentford this weekend and, just two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League, are desperate for all three points.