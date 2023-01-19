Leandro Trossard is intrigued by the challenge of being at Arsenal as the Gunners push to sign the Brighton winger this month, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Arsenal missed out on their top target Mykhailo Mudryk, who joined Chelsea for a deal worth €100m earlier this week, in what was a bitter blow.

The Gunners have been looking at their other options as Mikel Arteta continues to insist on bringing in a winger.

And it has been claimed that the club are now in talks to sign Belgian winger Trossard from Brighton in the ongoing transfer window.

Trossard has been on the radar of clubs such as Tottenham, who have already failed with a verbal bid.

The 28-year-old winger has already agreed on personal terms with Arsenal and wants to move to the Emirates.

He is interested in playing for a club of Arsenal’s stature after proving himself at Brighton.

The wide man has had a falling out with Brighton boss Robert De Zerbi following disagreements.

He is prepared to leave Brighton this month and is pushing for a move to the Emirates to join Arsenal’s title push.