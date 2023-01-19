Leicester City have decided to look for other targets after failing with a second bid for Fiorentina winger Nicolas Gonzalez, it has been claimed in Italy.

Gonzalez has been on Leicester’s radar in the ongoing transfer window and the club held talks with Fiorentina over signing him.

However, the Serie A outfit have turned out to be tough negotiators and the Foxes have failed to find a breakthrough in the negotiations.

Fiorentina knocked back a €30m offer from Leicester earlier in the window and the Foxes went back with an improved bid.

But according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, even their increased offer was not deemed good enough.

It has been claimed that Fiorentina decided to reject their new €35m offer as well for Gonzalez.

The midfielder is seen as a key target but Leicester have decided to look for other options in the market.

They have decided against going back to Fiorentina with a third bid as they do not want to overpay.

Fiorentina have no intention of selling Gonzalez in the middle of the season as they do not believe they have the time needed to identify the right player in January.