Lyon are plotting to make a move for Fulham target Hamari Traore as a replacement for Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur tracked Malo Gusto.

19-year-old Gusto is a highly-rated young right-back and Lyon are resigned to losing him in the near future.

Newcastle have identified him as a potential target and Tottenham have also been keeping tabs on the player.

Lyon are moving forward with an attempt to bring in a replacement for Gusto even before he leaves the club.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they have had initial discussions over their interest in signing Traore from Rennes.

The Mali international is in the final six months of his contract and has been linked with a move away from Rennes this month.

Fulham have made an approach for him and are in talks to sign Traore from the French club this month.

Lyon have now entered the race and are pushing towards working out a deal to sign the defender.

With Gusto expected to leave, Lyon are pressing to bring in Traore as his replacement soon.