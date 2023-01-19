Lyon are trying to use Premier League stars Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta as examples to sell a move to Wolves target Joao Gomes.

The 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder is a key target for Wolves and has already agreed to join the Black Country club this month.

He is pushing for the move to Molineux in the winter window but Lyon have launched an attempt to hijack Wolves’ pursuit of the player.

They already have an agreement in place with Flamengo over a deal worth €19m and have dispatched sporting director Bruno Cheyrou to Rio de Janeiro to convince the player.

For the moment Gomes has his heart set on a move to Wolves, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Lyon are trying to use their track record of developing players as an argument.

The French giants are claimed to be utilising the development work they did on Brazilian stars Guimaraes and Paqueta in the last few years.

Guimaraes eventually joined Newcastle in January last year while West Ham snapped up Paqueta last summer.

Lyon are trying to convince Gomes that they could be the perfect launch pad for his career in Europe.

Wolves are hopeful that Gomes will still join them but Lyon are pushing hard to turn him towards moving to France.