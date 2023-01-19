Mauricio Pochettino would be ahead of Thomas Tuchel in the race to become the next Tottenham Hotspur manager if Antonio Conte leaves the club in the coming months, according to CBS Sports.

Conte is in the final six months of his contract and has so far refused to sign an extension with the club.

There is a growing feeling that if Tottenham do not qualify for next season’s Champions League, the Italian will walk away at the end of his current deal.

Tuchel is reportedly interested in the job and would be open to listening to an offer from the north London club.

But it has been claimed that that the Champions League-winning manager would not be Tottenham’s priority choice if Conte leaves.

The north London club are still hoping to convince Conte to stay on but are looking at his potential replacements.

And a return from Pochettino to Tottenham would be preferred by the club over getting Tuchel.

The Argentinian was a loved figure at Tottenham but was sacked just months after taking the team to a Champions League final in 2019.

It has been suggested that there are other candidates who would also get priority over Tuchel.