The representatives of Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius want to secure a longer deal for their client to stay at St James’ Park, according to The Athletic.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper recently extended his short-term deal with Eddie Howe’s side and is now set to stay at the club until the end of the season.

Karius is part of a host of goalkeeping options at Newcastle and Howe could have some big decisions to make in the summer over the make-up of his group.

Newcastle currently have as many as five senior goalkeepers in their ranks, though 30-year-old Mark Gillespie was overlooked for the Premier League squad for the first half of the season.

Following the termination of his contract at Manchester United, Martin Dubravka has also returned to the club and now occupies the second spot behind first-choice Nick Pope.

That leaves Karl Darlow in an uneasy situation and Newcastle could let him go.

Karius wants to stay at Newcastle beyond the end of the season and his representatives are looking to secure a deal with Newcastle which would allow that to happen.

They are expected to speak to Newcastle in the coming months.

Howe has been pleased with Karius’ approach and commitment during his period at Newcastle.

It remains to be seen if he will want to keep hold of the German into next season though.