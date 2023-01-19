Nottingham Forest are pushing to complete the deal to sign Newcastle United striker Chris Wood on loan in the next 24 hours, according to The Northern Echo.

Wood was one of the first thigh profile signings of the new regime at Newcastle in January last year but 12 months later he is expected to leave on loan.

The Kiwi is a third choice striker in the Newcastle squad and the club are open to letting him leave on loan this month.

Forest have been in talks with Newcastle to sign the striker on loan for the rest of the season and have been edging close to a deal.

And it has been claimed that the Midlands club are looking to work out a deal to sign Wood in the next 24 hours.

Nottingham Forest will have to register the striker with the Premier League before Friday noon if they want him in the squad against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Negotiations are ongoing and the two clubs are expected to close out the agreement soon.

Steven Cooper has been keen to add more attacking options to his squad and wants a Premier League-proven performer.

Wood is ready to leave on loan in order to get more first-team football in the latter half of the season.